Honoring Vietnam Vets in Chestertown Memorial Park

Close to two hundred Vietnam War era servicemen, women and families gathered in Memorial Park to observe the first Kent County observance of March 29 as National Vietnam Veterans Day.

For many, the March 29 observance—commemorating the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from Vietnam—was a long time coming.

An opening statement by Peter Sweetser, a Marine Reservist from 1966-1972 noted, “Fifty years after the Vietnam War period the congress and Department of Defense decided it was time to acknowledge that for those who served in the military at that time were not welcomed or appreciated for their service but in some cases treated very badly by those who objected to the war.”

Organizers for the event included Peter Sweetser, Sumner Hall President Larry Wilson, American Legion Post 36, Commander Paul Showalter, and representatives from Washington College, the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs, the Town of Chestertown. Sheriff’s Departments and Chestertown Police.

Keynote speaker Wayne Gilchrest, a Marine combat veteran of the war and nine-term Congressman, spoke eloquently about the meaning of the March 29 observance.

“We are gathered here to hear the words of a grateful nation, all of you who have forged this nation into what it is today in a continuing effort to make a more perfect union…and we come once again as children of democracy to find our place in history.”

The commemoration was followed by the recognition of Gold Star families, Kent County service members killed in action, and all who served in uniform between 1955 and 1975.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.