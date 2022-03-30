The night of fun, food and feuding returns as The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County once again hosts its highly-anticipated Shelter Showdown event on Saturday, April 16!

Come, sit and stay for an evening of entertainment as four contesting Kent County businesses compete for the title of “Best in Show” to benefit the homeless animals of Kent County! KRM Construction, Gillespie & Son, Chestertown Animal Hospital and 2019 Shelter Showdown Champions, Fleetwood Insurance Group will face off in this family feud-style event.

But this is more than just a Game Show for Good–you’re in for a good time too! Fish Whistle and the talented Jeff Carroll will once again serve up a sweet and savory buffet; the open bar will be well-stocked by Chester River Wine & Cheese and Molly’s Restaurant & Catering, and with live music performed by acclaimed 6-piece band, The Glass Tops, you’ll be topping off your drinks and heading to the dance floor!

“Our first Shelter Showdown in 2019 brought together over 300 supporters, and the event received rave reviews,” ACSKC’s Executive Director Richard Keaveney said. “After two long years, our events team has implemented many wonderful suggestions for an even more enjoyable time. One great addition is introducing our special Dance Paw-ty ticket, which we hope will entice many more community members to join us.”

Shelter Showdown 2022 goes down Saturday, April 16 from 6:00pm to 10pm at the Kent County Community Center in Worton, MD. Tickets are $150 per person for the whole evening, or take advantage of the new Dance Paw-ty ticket: arrive at 7:30 and enjoy dessert, dancing, the open bar and the Championship Round for just $50!

For details and reservations, go to acskc.org/event/shelter-showdown

Show up at Showdown and support the homeless animals of Kent County!