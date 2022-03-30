Executive Director of United Way of Kent County to Retire

United Way of Kent County has announced that Elizabeth Everett, Executive Director for the past ten years, will retire before the next fund-raising campaign.

“This job has been wonderful,” she said. “I can look around the County and see what United Way has been able to do, especially since the pandemic. People have been so generous, and it’s nice to know we are on the upswing.” Everett is leaving to spend time with her family and her new granddaughter.

During her tenure, the organization has made progress in increasing donations resulting from workplace campaigns and has welcomed new businesses into the program. This year a total of 27 non-profit agencies received funds.

United Way of Kent County strives to improve the community by building partnerships and bringing together diverse stakeholders to focus on three impact areas: Health, Education, and Financial Stability. To date, 81% of the current campaign goal of $250,000 has been met. Donations may be made at any time via the website unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Recruitment is now taking place to fill the vacancy. The Board of Directors has determined that the position, previously part-time, will become full-time. Information and a job description are posted at www.unitedwayofkentcounty.org. Direct inquiries and submit resumes with cover letter to martyknight@yahoo.com or call 410-810-0735.