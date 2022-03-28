Spy Moment: The Maryland Dove Takes to the Water – Updated

Fingers crossed that the wind calms enough to lift the Maryland Dove off the ground and into the water at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum where it has been under construction for the past 3 years. With the construction platform mostly off and a beautiful paint job, the Dove is ready for its splash down into the waters of St. Michaels where work will be completed over several weeks.

One of our spies was on the scene late Sunday to take in the scene. We hope to update this article throughout the day as the Dove makes its way into the Chesapeake.

Update at Noon