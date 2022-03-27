WKHS to Hold 48-Hour ‘Air-A-Thon’ Starting Friday

Tune in Friday, March 25 as WKHS, the student public radio station at Kent County High School, kicks off a marathon broadcast.
The radio station — 90.5 on the FM dial — will start a 48-hour air-a-thon at 9 a.m. March 25 in celebration of its 48th anniversary.
Join the WKHS students and community volunteer hosts on the airwaves as the marathon runs through 9 a.m. Sunday, March 29.
Then tune in Monday, March 28 all day for the WKHS anniversary tribute show.
Learn more about 90.5 WKHS at www.wkhsradio.org.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.