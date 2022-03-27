<--
March 27, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

Education Ed Notes

WKHS to Hold 48-Hour ‘Air-A-Thon’ Starting Friday

Tune in Friday, March 25 as WKHS, the student public radio station at Kent County High School, kicks off a marathon broadcast.

The radio station — 90.5 on the FM dial — will start a 48-hour air-a-thon at 9 a.m. March 25 in celebration of its 48th anniversary.

Join the WKHS students and community volunteer hosts on the airwaves as the marathon runs through 9 a.m. Sunday, March 29.

Then tune in Monday, March 28 all day for the WKHS anniversary tribute show.

Learn more about 90.5 WKHS at www.wkhsradio.org.

