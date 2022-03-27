Upcoming Events at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library has events for all ages from babies to adults!

Please visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636 for more details or to register for upcoming events.

KCPL Cares Giveaway – A Free Book for Everyone

Friday, April 1 | North County Branch

Saturday, April 2 | Chestertown Branch

Monday, April 4 | Rock Hall Branch

KCPL Cares is a monthly free giveaway initiative that lets us connect with and support the community in a variety of ways. This month, celebrate National Library Week with a free book from the Friends of the Kent County Public Library.

Pick up during normal hours of operation. No registration, first-come, first-served, while supplies last!

Seed Swap

Saturday, April 2 | 10am-12pm | Chestertown Branch

Do you need seeds for your garden? Do you have seeds you could share? Join us for a Seed Swap in celebration of gardening and growing things.

If you didn’t save seeds last year, you are still welcome to attend. You do not have to bring seeds in order to receive seeds. If you do bring seeds, please be sure that they are labeled with the plant’s name and any other helpful information so that other swappers know what they are getting.

Presented in partnership with University of Maryland Master Gardeners.

Global Art Peace Project Talk

Saturday, April 2 | 11am | Chestertown Branch

Join Chestertown RiverArts volunteer Marianne Sade to learn about the Global Art Peace Project.

Marianne will speak about the project’s history and answer questions against the backdrop of our community’s 2022 contribution to this UNESCO Prize-nominated international art exchange for peace.

This free community program is open to everyone.

Ribbon Cutting – Celebrating the North County Branch’s New Location

Tuesday, April 5 | 10am | North County Branch

We’re celebrating National Library Week by officially cutting the ribbon at the North County Branch’s new location!

Join us for the ceremony, including a special presentation by the mayor of Galena, and take a tour of the new space. Light refreshments. All are welcome.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Launch Party

Wednesday, April 6 | 5:30pm | Ages 0-5 | Chestertown

Thursday, April 7 | 10am | Ages 3-5 | North County

Thursday, April 7 | 11am | Ages 0-2 | North County

KCPL is launching 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, a brand new initiative designed to help kids become strong readers! Join us for a special storytime launch party of featuring books, songs, toys, creativity, snacks and more as we embark on this new adventure in reading for ages 0-5. Space is limited. Please register!

Mini-Book Key Chains: A Pizza & Make a Thing Event

Saturday, April 9 | 1pm | Teens | Chestertown

Make a teeny-tiny model of your favorite book and create your own unique book-themed key chain while enjoying a lunch of pizza. Teens (ages 13-17). Space is limited. Please register!

Soap Making – Triple Aloe Bars: A Pizza & Make a Thing Event

Thursday, April 14 | 3:30pm | Teens | North County

Join us for an afternoon of learning the art of melt-and-pour soap making! We’ll work collaboratively to create a batch of soap and each person will take home a fresh custom made bar. Pizza will be provided. Teens (ages 13-17).Space is limited. Please register!

Magical Movie Matinee – Family Sing-a-Long!

Friday, April 15 | 2pm | All Ages | Chestertown

Join us for a magical, musical movie matinee full of adventure! Our public performance license won’t let us tell you the name of the movie here, but you can give us a call or visit our website for more details. Free popcorn! Space is limited. Please register!

Bookmark Making Extravaganza

Friday, April 15 | 2:30pm | Rock Hall Branch

Monday, April 18 | 3:30pm | Chestertown Branch

Drop by and create your very own unique bookmark in celebration of libraries and reading! Space is limited. Please register!

Dirt Cup Dessert Take & Make Kit

Wednesday, April 20 | kit pickup all day | Rock Hall Branch

Request a dirt cup dessert kit and take home a tasty bite of spring! This take & make kit contains instructions, non-perishable ingredients, and yummy toppings – all you have to supply is the milk. One kit will make 4 cups of delicious springtime-inspired dessert. All ages are welcome. Supplies are limited, please register!

Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life

Wednesday, April 27 | 7pm | Virtual Event

Sociologist and author Eric Klinenberg discusses how public institutions and shared educational spaces are designed to reflect what we value as a society; and enhancing the ways we engage with these spaces will lead to a more successful, happier population overall. This is a Maryland Libraries Together virtual event. Please register to receive the event link.

Dirt Cup Dessert Workshop

Thursday, April 28 | 4:30pm | North County Branch

Celebrate spring by making a tasty dirt cup dessert at this hands-on workshop! We’ll provide everything you need to make, decorate, and enjoy your dirt cup creation! All you have to bring is yourself and a love of the sweetness of spring.

All ages are welcome! Space is limited, please register.