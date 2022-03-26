The Olde Kent Quilters Guild will present its Shore Love Quilts! Show and Market on Friday April 29, and Saturday April 30, at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, 905 Gateway Drive Chestertown, MD.

Show hours are 10 AM – 4 PM. Suggested admission donation is $8.00 for a 2-day pass with family maximum $24.00; children 12 and under are free.

The guild’s members have spent the last two years lovingly and skillfully creating the more than 80 quilts on display, which exemplify both the art and the craft of quilting through a variety of styles and techniques. Several of the quilts on display have won honors at the Kent County and Maryland State Fairs and at other quilt shows. The show’s market will be a great place for shopping, offering a diverse array of unique handcrafted items, books, patterns and fabric.

Sharing the beauty and comfort of quilts is an important part of the guild’s programs throughout the year. The Deborah’s Angels comfort quilt program has donated more than 2800 smaller quilts to sick and needy children, hospice patients, nursing home residents and victims of natural disasters since its inception in 2004. Volunteers from the guild also work with women incarcerated at the Kent County Detention Center through the Hands of Time partnership, making quilts, heart-shaped pillows for mastectomy patients and other items for donation to local community groups. Scraps from quilt making don’t go to waste either, but rather become the filling for pet beds donated to four local rescue organizations.

These programs are supported in large part by the proceeds from the guild’s annual raffle quilt. Our 2022 Raffle Quilt is “Autumn on the Bay”- using the Alaska pattern by Edyta Sitar for Laundry Basket Quilts. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 6/$5.

Olde Kent Quilters

The guild meets on the third Tuesday of each month, from January through November at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. The guild’s activities include monthly programs and workshops with local, regional and nationally known speakers, special interest bees, comfort quilt and community outreach programs, an annual exhibit of small quilts, a biennial show and market, and two annual retreats.

Quilters of all skill levels, including beginners, are welcome. Follow us on Instagram @okq_quiltguild_md/