Kent County Poetry Festival Welcomes Pádraig Ó Tuama and Maureen Corrigan

The Kent Cultural Alliance, in partnership with the Rose O’Neill Literary House at Washington College, The Bookplate and Ortiz Studios present the 13th Annual Kent County Poetry Festival, April 8-10, 2022

The Main event of this year’s weekend-long festival is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Garfield Center for the Arts and will feature Poet and Theologian, Pádraig Ó Tuama in conversation with Literary Critic Maureen Corrigan.

Pádraig presents Poetry Unbound with On Being Studios and in late 2019 was named Theologian in Residence for On Being, innovating in bringing art and theology into public and civic life.

When BBC journalist William Crawley introduced Pádraig on the stage to deliver a TEDx talk on Story, Crawley said, “He’s probably the best public speaker I know.”

Ó Tuama’s published work incorporates poetry (Readings from the Book of Exile [longlisted for the Polari Prize 2013]; Sorry for your Troubles), prose (In The Shelter) and theology (Daily Prayer, The Place Between). Poems featured or forthcoming in the following publications or platforms: Poetry Ireland Review, Academy of American Poets, Raidio Teilifís Éireann’s Poem of the Week, Post Road, Cream City Review, Holden Village Voice, Proximity Magazine, On Being, Dumbo Feather, Gutter, America, and Seminary Ridge Review.

Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s Fresh Air, is The Nicky and Jamie Grant Distinguished Professor of the Practice in Literary Criticism at Georgetown University. She is an associate editor of and contributor to Mystery and Suspense Writers (Scribner) and the winner of the 1999 Edgar Award for Criticism, presented by the Mystery Writers of America. In 2019, Corrigan was awarded the Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing by the National Book Critics Circle.

The festival includes two student workshops on Friday, April 8 (closed to public) at Kent County High School and Washington College and three public events. On Saturday, April 9 there will be a reading event with Local Celebrity Poets Beth Dulin, James Allen Hall, Meredith Davies Hadaway, Mary McCoy and Robert Earl Price, at the Garfield Center for the Arts from 1 – 2:30 p.m. The main event is Saturday April 9 at 7 p.m at the Garfield. The Public Read event is Sunday, April 10 from 2 – 5 p.m. at Ortiz Studios, Chestertown. Anyone wishing to share a maximum of two poems, should register in advance. Events are free but reservations are required. Visit www.kentculture.org/poetryfest for info and to make reservations.

For 13 years, the Kent County Poetry Festival team has worked to provide opportunities for local poets as well as celebrate international poets. In 2021 the Festival went virtual and featured 2013 Inaugural Poet Richard Blanco. The committee that plans the festival includes Tom Martin of The Bookplate, Poets Meredith Davies Hadaway and Robert Earl Price, Rose O’Neill Literary House Director James Allen Hall, Artisan Craftsman Bob Ortiz, and Kent Cultural Alliance Director, John Schratwieser.

For reservations or information, visit www.kentculture.org or call 410-778-3700