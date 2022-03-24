Elementary School Registration Starts Next Month

The dates have been set for Kent County Public Schools’ pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration.

To register, contact your child’s home school to schedule an appointment.

“A strong early childhood experience plays a major role in shaping a child’s development and helping them grow and learn,” said Gina Jachimowicz, director of teaching and learning for Kent County Public Schools.

The registration dates and school contact information are as follows:

Registration for Galena Elementary School will be held Monday, April 25; call 410-810-2510 for an appointment.

H.H. Garnet Elementary School’s registration is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26; call 410-778-6890.

Rock Hall Elementary School registration is set for Wednesday, April 27; call 410-810-2622.

Children are required by the State of Maryland to attend kindergarten before going into first grade. All children who turn 5 years old before Sept. 1 are required to register and attend kindergarten.

Kent County Public Schools offers full-day pre-K free to all local children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1. The pre-K program provides classroom experiences that help prepare early learners for school.

Families should bring to their registration appointment the following documents:

the child’s birth certificate

completed Immunization and Health Inventory forms

proof of residence, such as a utility bill, tax bill or lease agreement

the child’s Social Security card

the parent’s driver’s license or government-issued photo ID

proof of custody if not a birth parent.

Families registering for pre-K are asked to provide income information as part of the registration process. Information on service options and programs will be provided to those who qualify.

Visit www.kent.k12.md.us/EarlyChildhoodEducation.aspx for additional information about the elementary schools or call your elementary school with any questions.