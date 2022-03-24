AAM Announces Spring Exhibitions

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce three new engaging exhibitions: New Photography III, Adrienne Elise Tarver: Manifesting Paradise and Bryan Collier: Dream Walking.

New Photography III

April 5 – July 10

The Museum’s celebrated photography biennial presents 15 innovative and accomplished artists, selected by photographer and publisher Kris Graves through a nationwide open call. The artists in the exhibition focus on a diverse array of techniques and subject matter, picturing people, landscapes, society, and culture through digital, analog, and alternative processes. From Aline Smithson’s silhouettes, made of cyanotype-overlaid damaged digital scans, to Melissa Ann Pinney’s long-term project on students in the Chicago Public School system and Rashod Taylor’s intimate scenes of family life, the works in the exhibition reveal a survey of what contemporary photographers find intriguing.

Selected artists: Edward Bateman, Kristen Joy Emack, Gregg Evans, Jon Feinstein, Jeong Hur, Michael Iacovone, Margaret Murphy, Ahmed Ozsever, Melissa Ann Pinney, Lenard Smith, Aline Smithson, Noel Spirandelli, Thomas Stoffregen, Rashod Taylor, and Michael Young.

Adrienne Elise Tarver: Manifesting Paradise

April 5 – July 24

Artist talk: Friday, May 13, 6 pm

Adrienne Elise Tarver’s paintings and works on paper feature bold figures and botanical forms, brought to life by a warm palette rich with dynamic overtones and gradients. The artist’s latest series, Manifesting Paradise, is focused on the future: a hopeful, beautiful projection in the face of the socioeconomic and cultural injustices Black people face in America. In her flowing mystical compositions, such as the hand, the eye, and the full moon, she reconjures the occult and the unknowable, and in doing so, redefines the future of Black bodies – especially the bodies of Black women – as untouchably beautiful and sacred. Manifesting Paradise encompasses multiple stages of Tarver’s prolific career and reflects a cumulative desire to remove uncertainty from the future. The work instead serves as a celebration of what is to come: a promise of progress, self-fulfillment, and unbridled joy.

Bryan Collier: Dream Walking

June 11 – July 24

This exhibition features the stunning original artworks that illustrate Bryan Collier’s recent children’s books, By and By, about gospel composer Charles Albert Tindley, and We Shall Overcome, a celebration of the eponymous gospel anthem and Civil Rights protest song. Collier is a Caldecott Honor recipient and a nine-time Coretta Scott King Award winner. His unique illustrations combine watercolor and collage to bring African American historical figures to life.

The exhibition is presented in collaboration with the Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival and the Talbot County Free Public Library and is partially supported by the Talbot County Arts Council and the Towns of Easton, Oxford, and St. Michaels.

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am to 7:30 pm (free admission), Friday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: $3, children under 12 free, AAM members free.