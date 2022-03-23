High School Nurse, SRO and Middle School Coach Receive Golden Anchor Awards

Staff members at both the high school and the middle were honored this month with Golden Anchor awards.

Kent County High School Resource Officer Scott Metzbower and nurse Amber Britt were honored for their actions last month during an altercation that saw a student stabbed.

Stephen Miller, a physical education teacher at Kent County Middle School, was recognized by his boys basketball team for his outstanding coaching and leadership.

The Golden Anchor Award is presented each month to staff members or groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

The awards were announced at a Kent County Board of Education meeting Monday evening, March 14.

Kent County High School Principal Kris Hemstetter was on hand to announce the awards for Metzbower, a deputy in the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and Britt. Hemstettercommended them for their handling of the incident at the high school last month.

“Mrs. Britt instantly responded to the emergency by taking charge of the medical situation and Deputy Metzbower sprang into action to isolate and contain a notable threat to our school. Both did so with the utmost care and support for the immediate needs of the students involved and the safety of all of our students and staff at Kent County High School,” Hemstetter said.

She highlighted the professionalism, compassion, strength and perseverance Metzbower and Britt show every day at the high school.

Miller, whose family was present at the meeting, received his award from members of his middle school boys basketball team.

“Mr. Miller. is an excellent role model who the whole team looks up to greatly.He has given our team multiple opportunities to improve our basketball skills and has taught us leadership on and off the court,” said student Brennen Dean.