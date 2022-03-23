Chestertown Garden Club named most engaged club in District 1. Eight members received distinguished awards at the annual meeting of Federated Garden Clubs on March 17th at Talbot County Country Club.

Annette Richter Photography Award – $50 cash prize for 1st place to Susan Flanigan capturing a Cherokee Brave Dogwood bloom. Honorable Mention to Marta McCave for her Passion Flower Vine

District Director’s Photography Award – $50 cash prize for 1st place to Sharon Lewandowski for capturing a special moment with a Zebra Swallowtail Butterfly.

Second place to Susan Flanigan for her sweet American Robin babies. Honorable Mention to Marta McCave for capturing a moment with a Katydid.

Harry C. Reynolds Photography Award – Honorable Mention to Susan Flanigan for the peach tree in full bloom.

Mary F. Fitzpatrick Photography Award – Second place to Susan Flanigan showing a stunning flower arrangement in ceramic cylinder.

Jean Lowry Sustainable Landscape Award – $500 cash prize to Chestertown Garden Club for the Garnet Good Seeds Garden project.

Yearbook Award – Second Place in 51+ members to Chestertown Garden Club.

Director’s Commendation Award for Most Engaged Garden Club to Chestertown Garden Club.

The Chestertown Garden Club and District 1 Perennial Bloom Winner Beryl Kemp has been submitted for a State and Regional Award.

The Garnet Good Seeds Garden Award application will be submitted for National recognition.