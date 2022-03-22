Raw Edge Tile Applique Class

Class Name: Raw Edge Tile Applique

Instructor: Candy Stiffler of Quilt Vine

Cost: $35

Date: June 25, 2022

Time: 10-2

Class Description: In this class you will learn the method to make a Raw Edge Tile Applique quilt wallhanging.

The patches in the quilt are raw edge applique and will fray when washed to create a beautiful dimensional quilt!

You will choose from one of Quilt Vine’s Raw Edge Tile patterns. To obtain these call: 410-476-6166

Candy will also have these available to sell at the Fiber Arts Center.

Class Level: Beginner

Student Supply List:

Quilt Vine pattern

Materials listed on back of pattern

Thread to coordinate

white school glue or water soluble glue stick

Frixion pen (heat erasable pen)

Sewing machine in good working order that can do a decorative stitch

Paper scissors

Normal sewing supplies

Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore, 7 N. 4th St., Denton, MD 21629

Phone 443/448-4611, info@fiberartscenter.com