March 22, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Notes

Raw Edge Tile Applique Class

Class Name: Raw Edge Tile Applique
Instructor: Candy Stiffler of Quilt Vine
Cost: $35
Date: June 25, 2022
Time: 10-2
Class Description: In this class you will learn the method to make a Raw Edge Tile Applique quilt wallhanging.
The patches in the quilt are raw edge applique and will fray when washed to create a beautiful dimensional quilt!
You will choose from one of Quilt Vine’s Raw Edge Tile patterns. To obtain these call: 410-476-6166
Candy will also have these available to sell at the Fiber Arts Center.

Raw Edge Class Collage

Class Level: Beginner

Student Supply List:
Quilt Vine pattern
Materials listed on back of pattern
Thread to coordinate
white school glue or water soluble glue stick
Frixion pen (heat erasable pen)
Sewing machine in good working order that can do a decorative stitch
Paper scissors
Normal sewing supplies

Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore, 7 N. 4th St., Denton, MD 21629
Phone 443/448-4611, info@fiberartscenter.com

