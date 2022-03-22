BSC Group, LLC Announces New Partners: Angell, Simmons and Walsworth

BSC Group, LLC, a leading Eastern Shore accounting firm, proudly announces new partners, Brandon K. Angell, Teri K. Simmons and Andrew T. Walsworth. The three long-time managers have a combined 40 years at the firm and are known throughout the region for their dedication to their clients and the community they serve.

“Brandon, Teri and Andrew are a shining example of our dedication to our profession, our clients, and our community as well as our commitment to making our firm a great place to work where young professionals can learn, grow and thrive for the long-term,” said Owner and Managing Partner, Debbie Walsworth. “They truly are leaders in our field and their diverse expertise helps us meet the unique accounting needs of individuals, families and businesses on the Eastern Shore.”

Brandon K. Angell, CPA, has more than 20 years of accounting experience, with a specialization in small business and personal accounting, taxation and outsourced CFO services. He is a graduate of Wilmington University. Angell serves the community as the board chair of Compass Hospice and a board member of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. He resides in Cordova with his wife, Susan, and children, Nicholas and Lily.

Teri K. Simmons, CPA, has been with BSC Group and its predecessors for more than 15 years and has worked in a variety of areas, such as audit and taxation with both business and individual clients. She earned her masters degree in Taxation from the University of Baltimore and completed her undergraduate degree from Salisbury University. Teri upholds BSC Group’s spirit of volunteerism in her leadership roles with Tidewater Rotary, Junior Achievement, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy and the Talbot County Paramedic Foundation. She lives in Preston with her husband, Brad, and daughter, Olivia.

Andrew T. Walsworth, CPA, is a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP) in addition to being a licensed CPA. A graduate of James Madison University, he specializes in taxation and works with a variety of business and individual clients. Andrew is the treasurer of the Rotary Club of Easton and Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers. He lives in Easton with his wife, Courtney.

This partnership announcement is part of the latest chapter for BSC Group, LCC which has provided accounting and financial services to the Eastern Shore since the late 1970s, first as Beatty Satchell & Co., and later as part of CBIZ, a national accounting practice, from 1997 – 2020.

In 2020, the firm made the decision to return to its roots as a regional, public accounting firm, and it was bought by Managing Partner, Debbie Walsworth that August. The firm assumed the name, BSC Group, LLC – a nod to the legacy of Beatty Satchell & Co., and the commitment to clients and the community that has been the hallmark of the firm since its founding.

Since August 2020, BSC Group has completed a strategic planning and branding process and moved to new, more client-friendly, office space located at 114 Bay Street in Easton.

About BSC Group, LCC

BSC Group, LLC prides itself on five decades of service to the Eastern Shore and is a leading accounting firm offering tax planning and preparation, audit, attestation, bookkeeping and outsourced accounting/CFO services to individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. BSC Group, LLC is committed to providing a client experience that is second to none, by staying ahead of technology, trends, and regulations and by prioritizing being involved to make a positive impact in the community where we live and work. To learn more, please visit www.bscgroupllc.com or call 410-822-6950.