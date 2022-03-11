Artists Announced for Oxford Fine Arts 2022

The Oxford Fine Arts Exhibit and Sale welcomes its 38th year on May 20-22, 2022. The past two years were hosted as virtual galleries, but this year (as of now) the show will be in person at the Oxford Community Center. The OCC Board of Trustees continues to prioritize the safety and comfort of the artists and audiences therefore, the show was limited in scale. The juror Stewart White, was certainly put to task to whittle down the winning artists for this year’s show. After careful consideration 35 artists were selected. The artists represent a fresh, cross section of fine art and decidedly increased exclusivity to the weekend exhibition. Awards will be given for select categories opening night Friday, May 20th.

The 2022 thirty-five (35) incredible artists are:

Robert Ausura, Norman Bell, Joel Boches, Carole Boggemann-Peirson, Cecilia Coder, Erin Daniels, Sharon Dennis, Donna Finley, Mary Ford, Rhonda Ford, Rae Hamilton, Carla Huber, Marianne Kost, Linda Luke, Maryellyn Lynott, Mary Ellen Mabe, Ingrid Matuszewski, Carol McClees, Laura McGowan, Karen Merkin, Marjorie Morani, Will Oakley, Betty Papson, Steve Rogers, Susan Schauer John, John Schisler, John Sharp, Sheryl Southwick, Sharon Stockley, Stephen Walker, Nancy West, Heidi Wetzel, Keith Whitelock, Louisa Zendt, Barbara Zuehlke

“Year after year, each juror adds their own eye to the show and we are thrilled with Stewart’s selection.” Karen Walbridge, chair of the event says “I am very excited about our lineup of artists for this year’s Fine Arts Show. They are a very talented group. Their work covers all mediums and genres. We have 3D art and fabric art, as well as work in water color, pastel and oil. The work is also diverse in subject matter. We have wonderful seascapes and landscapes, but we also have some more modern pieces.”

The featured artist is Carole Boggemann-Peirson. “This piece especially struck Stewart and he selected it to be our poster image.” Karen commented, “As Carole herself said, she went in a different direction with many of her paintings this year and this is true of the featured painting “Breakthrough”. Her use of cold wax and oil give the painting its unique metallic look. While not our usual landscape or seascape, the painting does evoke an ocean-like feel. The prominent streak of light that crosses the entirety of the painting adds to the provocativeness of the piece.”

The three-day show begins with a preview gala reception Friday, May 20th at 6PM. Saturday the exhibit is open 10:00 am – 5:00pm, and Sunday 10:00 am – 4:00 PM. Raffle winners are announced Sunday afternoon. The artists will be present at Friday’s gala awards event, and most of the weekend. Demos and other activities will be scheduled. Lunch is available for purchase both Saturday and Sunday at the Community Center.

For more information, please visit www.oxfordcc.org, or call 410-226-5904. To learn more about the juror Stewart White, please visit his website http://stewartwhitestudios.com The juried exhibit and sale has supported the Oxford Community Center (a non-profit 501(C-3), since the 1980’s to support OCC’s mission to provide the region with a year-round schedule of free or reduced educational, cultural and recreational programs and events.