Cyber Security 101, Online via Zoom, March 24

Mid-Shore Community Foundation is hosting CYBER SECURITY 101 for the Community. There is no cost to attend. Space is limited and advance registration is required.

CYBER SECURITY 101, Thursday, March 24, 2022, 9:00AM – 10:30AM, Online via Zoom

Led by Fred Christie, Chief Information Officer at Easton Utilities, the presentation will touch on specific policies, procedures, and systems that you can utilize to put your organization in the safest possible position to ward off cyberthreats. We will touch on the different attack vectors and techniques that the cyber criminals use to do their dirty work. We will discuss the effects that your cyber defenses have on your ability to acquire and afford cyber insurance, and we will discuss personal cyber security and everyone’s most common concern, identity theft.

REGISTER ONLINE: https://m-scf.networkforgood.com/events/40404-cyber-security-101