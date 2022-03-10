The Israel Ballet Comes to Easton

Today’s ballet dancers possess every bit of athleticism as last month’s gold medal Olympians, but their unique skill lies in making the movements look so effortless. Classical ballet is an inspirational art form, and the Eastern Shore has the rare opportunity to see it this month.

On April 9 at 7:15 pm, Temple B’nai Israel — the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore will “Spring into Dance,” presenting a fantastic ballet experience. The Israel Ballet, via virtual performance, will be featured at an in- person event followed by a delicious dessert reception and some bubbly. For those who do not wish to travel, a webinar performance can be viewed in the comfort of your own home. Included in both presentations is a fascinating interview with the Artistic Director of the Israel Ballet, Claire Bayliss Nagar. Learn about the intricacies of creating a dance company and the challenges in developing these young artists for the world stage.

This special evening will feature two contrasting ballets, Paquita and Serenade. Paquita was originally created and staged for the Paris Opera Ballet in 1846.

This ballet is remarkable for the rich musical score, elaborate sets, opulent costumes, cast of thousands (not really) and story. It’s a romantic ballet story about a Gypsy girl, a man of noble birth, boy meets girl, girl loses boy — all set in Spain during the Napoleonic Wars. Are you a swashbuckling kind of guy? This ballet is for you.

Serenade was a milestone in the development of ballet in this country. Today it is known to be a masterpiece of the 20th century, remarkable for its fast footwork, the intricacy of the patterns formed by the moving dancers and their boundless energy. Choreographed in 1934 and set to the music of Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, it was the first ballet created in the United States for U.S. dancers by George Balanchine. Is there a storyline in the ballet or is it just a ballet evoking the emotions of love and yearning? You decide. Balanchine himself once wrote of the relationship between the Tchaikovsky score and his ballet Serenade. “It is many things to many listeners of the music and many things to many people who see the ballet.” Do you adore mid-century modern? This ballet is for you.

Please join us by purchasing tickets for either the virtual in-person event ($25/ticket), viewed on Temple B’nai Israel’s large screen, and enjoy a post-performance reception, or the webinar to be “in- home” viewed ($15/ticket) at EVENTBRITE. Go to bit.ly/33IZJfI on your browser.

For more information, please call Nancy Cummings at Temple B’nai Israel 410-822-0553.