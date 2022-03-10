Authors & Oysters: Jack Russell

The Bookplate is proud to announce a new partnership with The Retriever Bar as they launch their new “Authors & Oysters” event series. The back room of the popular bookshop on Cross Street has been expanded to include a larger selection of titles, making it necessary to look elsewhere for an event space. The Retriever provides an ideal atmosphere for an event series; patrons are able to enjoy the pub’s offerings as well as locally sourced oysters, while listening to the guest speaker in a relaxed atmosphere. After hosting local author Pete Fortenbaugh and regional author Paul Hendrickson during Sultana’s Downrigging Festival at the end of October, it was an easy choice to continue the partnership into the new year.

On Wednesday, March 23rd at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to meet author Jack Russell for complimentary oysters and drinks as he discusses his new book, “Fox World; 500 Miles of Walks and Talks with an Old Fox”. Russell wrote Fox World after heart surgeries to save his life. In recovery, he sought a calm refuge and found it in a nearby forest where he reunited with an aging red fox that he had helped as a pup. He drafted the 342-page Fox World on his smartphone as he and the wild red fox walked daily. ​Previously, Russell traveled North America and Europe for over three decades to assist Fortune 1000 companies with building distribution channels, developing new products, and launching start-ups. His efforts were instrumental in building a pet health insurance company in America and he underwrote over one hundred affinity marketing programs in his career.

His book has been met with positive reviews. The famous primatologist, Dr. Jane Goodall writes; “I hope that everyone who cares about the future of planet Earth will fight to save places like Fox World’s forest and its inhabitants.”

Elise Able, founder of the Fox Wood Wildlife Rescue writes; “As a wildlife rehabilitator who works hands on with red foxes every day, this book took my breath away. The author truly grasps the essence and magic of these beautiful, spiritual animals and he artfully employs a fox, “Mr. Fox”, as a co-narrator to describe the hardscrabble challenges of a fox in the wild. With a self-effacing light touch that makes one laugh and deftly with enough painful detail that a tear is shed, the story unfolds, and we cheer the hero canine and his human student to the story’s joyous end. Fox World is a bookshelf staple for fox lovers and for the uninitiated, who long to see a fox walking the forest’s edge, Fox World will transport you there.”

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.