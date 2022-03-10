Eastman String Band at The Mainstay March 25

On Friday, March 25 at 8 pm, the Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, welcomes one of the Mid-Atlantic region’s most popular bluegrass groups – the Eastman String Band. Silky vocals, soaring harmonies, hot picking, and heartfelt originals punctuate each performance of the Eastman String Band. Tim and Savannah Finch form the basis of the group. They began playing music together at the Friday Night jams once held at Tim’s music store, “Good Deale Bluegrass” in Deale, Maryland. Tim sings lead and harmony vocals and plays guitar, mandolin, banjo, and pedal steel. Savannah sings lead and harmony vocals and plays guitar. Tom is also a representative of Eastman Strings, renowned internationally for their stringed instruments, (hence the name of the band). The group also prominently features John Glik on fiddle. Glik had been a member of bluegrass giant Del McCoury’s Dixie Pals and has worked with David Grisman and Frank Wakefield. He has been a fixture on the Baltimore/Washington bluegrass scene since the 1970s. The band also includes Danny Stewart on bass, and special guest Jack Dunlap on lead guitar.

“Bluegrass is experiencing a growth spurt,” says Tim Finch. “What was not that long ago a very rigid musical form is now moving beyond its borders.” The Eastman String Band play a convincing and unique melding of the roots of Bluegrass with Americana exemplifying an “Alt-grass” sound.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. COVID protocols are in effect, but are subject to change. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-0331 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are also supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.