Election 2022 Profiles: Wes Moore for Governor

Today, the Spy begins its informal series on profiling candidates running for office in 2022. Over the next eight months, we will be offering long-form interviews with those running for Maryland’s Governor, MD Congressional District 1, and several local elections in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot Counties.

As per our educational, nonpartisan mission concerning all public affairs on the Mid-Shore, we believe these in-depth conversations offer a unique alternative to the traditional three-minute sound bite or quick quote. We will be talking to each candidate about their background, qualifications, and policy priorities as well as how they differentiate themselves from others running for the same office.

We begin with Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for Governor in the June 28th primary. Mr. Moore is the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation.

This video is approximately 14 minutes in length. For more information about Wes Moore for Governor please go here.