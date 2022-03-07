A Chestertown Special Moment: Kent County YMCA Celebrates Opening

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was on hand at the new Kent County YMCA in Chestertown last Friday to celebrate the facility’s gala grand opening.

The immense 52,000 square foot health facility on Scheeler Road offering a six-lane indoor pool, double-sized gym, three full-size basketball courts, an elevated running track, and four exercise rooms, marks a transformative moment in the history of Kent County and one that clearly resonates with a desire to make the County a healthier and more sustainable place to live.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony included the Y of Chesapeake leadership team, town council members, county commissioners, and other stakeholders who have worked to create Kent County’s most ambitious community projects.

Here, we interviewed Y of the Chesapeake Director of Development Tony Sigmon to talk about the Y’s mission and the new facility’s opportunities. Additionally, the Spy offers highlights from the ceremony.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. To find out more about the new YMCA, please go here,