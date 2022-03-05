<--
March 5, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens

Chesapeake Lens: Patent Tonging on the Patuxent by Jay Fleming

Watermen on the ‘Roughwater’ out of Solomons, Maryland wait for sunrise to start oystering on the Patuxent River. Maryland law precludes watermen from having any of their gear in the water before sunrise, the start of another day of long, hard work just to make ends meet. “Patent Tonging on the Patuxent” by Jay Fleming.

