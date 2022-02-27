Safer Steps Mean Safer Homes for Two Rock Hall Residents

On Friday the 11th and Saturday the 19th of February, Rebuilding Together Kent County volunteers worked hard to make it safer for two neighbors to get in and out of their homes. Originally scheduled for the Day of Service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., bad weather forced the two projects to be postponed.

The first effort involved the reconstruction of rotten, hazardous steps that rendered the back door unusable for Ms. U. Volunteer and Rock Hall resident, George Barnett, took the lead on project execution going so far as to cut the stringers at home, prior to the build day, so work could move swiftly on that morning. Rebuilding Together Kent County has also contracted with Custom Home Services to completely overhaul Ms. U’s bathroom as water damage has rendered the floor unsafe. Additionally, they will replace her tub with an accessible shower so that as Ms. U ages, she can avoid the fall risks associated with getting in and out of the bath.

At the second home in Rock Hall, decking at the back entrance was weather worn and beginning to deteriorate to an extent that Ms. R and her son were afraid to use that door. Initially, Rebuilding Together Kent County was hoping to be able to re-use several boards by flipping them, but once into the project, it was determined new decking was the safest course. Chestertown resident, Brian Barrett, took the lead on this project and did a great job organizing the crew to transform this home hazard into a lovely space to enjoy the coming spring.

In addition to the two project leaders, Rebuilding Together Kent County is grateful to Pam Vogel, Tom Eager, Greg Ayers, Tom DiAngelo and Zack Schmitt for volunteering their time and skill to help us further our goal of safe homes and communities for everyone in Kent County! The award for perseverance in the face of gale force winds goes to the crew from the 19th – it’s this spirit of generosity in the face of challenge that lifts up our great community! If you would like to donate your time and skill to Rebuilding Together Kent County, sign up on their website or email info@rtkc.org.

Rebuilding Together Kent County’s mission is repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. They leverage gifts of time, money, skill and labor to repair and rehabilitate homes for vulnerable seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities, and families who are income eligible in Kent County. They are dedicated to ending substandard housing. All work is done at no cost to homeowners who meet the eligibility criteria. This is an equal opportunity program. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.