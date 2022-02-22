Mid-Shore Arts: The Music of Road King Bird Dog Wheeler

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is something to say about the slogan, “a legend in his own time,” when you talk about Bird Dog Wheeler on the Eastern Shore. From the first time he took the stage to sing with his 8th grade friends in Easton 56 years ago, Bird has been making music on the Delmarva with his Road Kings. And now, with three or more generations of fans having been to one the band’s concerts, wedding performances, or county fairs, this remarkable example of Shore talent still packs in the crowds.

The scope of Bird Dog’s career is one of the reasons for this ever-growing popularity. From that early start in school, Wheeler never diverted from his decision to play music for the rest of his life. Starting with small roadside bars off of Route 13 in Dorchester to being one of Ocean City’s hottest bands, Bird and his band began getting gigs throughout the Florida Keys, spending time in Nashville, and eventually became one of the Mid-Atlantic’s top showstoppers.

And unlike the fate of other road masters, Bird has been able to do all of that while successfully raising four children with his wife, Karn, and being a key executive at Kelly Distributors in Easton.

The Spy spent some time with Bird Dog at his home outside of Trappe, to talk about the arc of his experience, his close friendships with bandmates Billy West, Rick Hester, and Gary Parker, and the band’s decision to keep on playin…

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. Additional video provided by the Avalon Foundation. For more information about Bird Dog Wheeler and the Road Kings please go here.