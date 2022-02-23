Shore United Bank Celebrates Andy Rossetti for 20 Years of Service

Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Andy Rossetti on 20 years of service. Andy began his career with the bank in February of 2002 at the Felton branch. In 2008 he transitioned from the lending side of banking into Information Technology. Currently, he holds the role of IT Security and Compliance Officer.

As a graduate of the University of Delaware, Andy holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and is also a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) – ISACA. In his current role, he is responsible for the Information Security Program, which includes security awareness training (internally and externally), policy creation and maintenance, adherence to best practices and regulatory requirements, as well as other risk management and incident response tasks.

Andy brings enthusiasm to his field of specialty. “I love what I do and my job gives me a platform to share my passion with individuals inside and outside of the company,” says Andy, who also gives back to the community by sharing security and fraud prevention information with an array of organizations. “I think my passion and love for what I do lends significant credibility to the messages I share security-wise,” he adds.

“In 2008, Andy joined the Information Technology Department as our Information Security Officer. Since then, he has implemented a rigorous security program, risk assessment process and ongoing security education for employees and the community,” said Fritz Kade, Shore United Bank’s Chief Information Officer. “Andy’s banking experience and security knowledge has made him a highly valued member of our department,” he added.

Beyond his responsibilities in the workplace, Andy likes to spend his free time watching the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes while also taking cruise vacations or spending time near a beach or open water. More importantly, he enjoys spending time with his family; wife (Terri), three children (Megan, Leigh Ann, and Kevin) and stepson (Grant).

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com