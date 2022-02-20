Covid-19 Frontline Responder Day Proclaimed

High praise for Kent County’s frontline workers during the pandemic was officially proclaimed by the Kent County Commissioners and the Town Councils of Chestertown, Rock Hall, Galena, Betterton, and Millington to make February 14 Covid-19 Frontline Responder Day.

The text of the proclamation, crafted by Ward 2 Councilmember Tom Herz underscored the day-to-day efforts of the Kent County Health Department, police, and EMTs who responded to emergency situations every day and put themselves at risk.

“The physicians and nursing staff who care for those hospitalized with severe cases of Covid-19 also deserves recognition as do those who care for the elderly in congregate care facilities,” Herz says. He adds that the unsung heroes of the pandemic, those responsible for food, custodial and maintenance services at our hospitals should not be forgotten.

“These individuals continue to work long hours under trying conditions to ensure the sick and elderly have comfort despite the terrible virus plaguing our society.”

Although this posting is a week after February 14, the Spy considers these proclamations a daily recognition of those who help us every day.