ALl Seasons Garden Club Select New Logo and Spring Activities

Members of All Seasons Garden Club (ASGC) recently concluded a years-long contest to select a new club logo. The design competition was open to all ASGC members. All entries were submitted to the Club President, who converted each into 11-in x 17-in posters, which were numbered and displayed, with artists’ names withheld, at an ASGC meeting. ASGC members voted for their first place choice. Club members chose a multicolored entry, designed by Nancy Biggs. Nancy joined ASGC in 2010 and served as Vice President in 2013-15 and President in 2015-2017.

With poster of new logo in full view, and guests from Chestertown Garden Club, as well as those invited by Club members present, ASGC held its first meeting of 2022 on February, 14, 2022 and heard a rousing presentation, “Roses: Love Um or Hate Um” by Cindy King, Certified Professional Horticulturist, from The Mill in Kingstown, MD. Club President Frank Creegan provided details about the planned activities for the remainder of the Spring season, which include a March 14 presentation, “Growing A Garden For Floral Arrangements”, by Susie Middleton of the Dorchester Garden Club and 1st Vice President of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland; an April 13 “Visit to Mt. Cuba Center” in Hockessin, DE; and a May 09 “Visit to Wildly Native Flower Farm” in Chestertown, MD. Each attendee received an “Upcoming ASGC Events” flyer.

All Seasons Garden Club, is a non-federated club, founded in 1985 with membership open to anyone with an interest in flowers and gardening. ASGC meets on the second Monday of each month during the periods September-December and February-June.