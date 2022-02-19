All Welcome to Attend the Kent County Family YMCA Ribbon Cutting

On Friday, March 4th at 4:00pm, the Kent County Family YMCA in Chestertown will host its official ribbon cutting at their new facility at 200 Scheeler Road in Chestertown.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our friends and neighbors to the official ribbon cutting of the new Kent County Family YMCA,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “Communities need a place where everyone is welcome and can come together as one, regardless of background or financial limitations. We’ve only been open since January, and we’re seeing significant growth in membership and the new facility has already become a community hub. The Y is a place where everyone feels welcomed and comes together as a community, and we’re so excited this new facility is now available to residents of Kent County.”

The new Kent County Family YMCA can accommodate 5,000 members as well as an exponential growth in programming to better meet the needs of the community. It features an indoor pool to support swim lessons, water safety programming, fitness classes and swim teams; an indoor track and gymnasium to support youth programs and community events; multipurpose rooms for group exercise, arts and humanities programs, after school tutoring, early learning and meeting space; a wellness center; stay and play space to support families while at the Y; and social gathering spaces.

In 2016, the YMCA of the Chesapeake established its presence in Kent County with a summer camp at the Kent School in Chestertown providng a much-needed service for families in the area. The Kent County Family YMCA was established in January 2020 when the YMCA of the Chesapeake took over operation of the former Kent Athletic and Wellness Center. The YMCA has worked side-by-side with the Kent County community to identify and address critical and specific needs and expand programming to help kids develop into smart, resilient adults; encourage members to improve their health; create a sense of belonging; and support and care for the most vulnerable members of the community. Those goals have remained the same as Ys across the region pivoted their resources to respond to the new challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the programs might look different, members are still safe, connected and supported.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.