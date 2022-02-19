Rosales Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health recently welcomed Lauren Rosales, MSN, CNM. A certified nurse midwife, Rosales joins Javier Cajina, MD, Palak Doshi, MD, and Audrey Drummey, MD; nurse practitioners Jennifer Dyott and Dale Jafari; and certified nurse midwives Molly Bernish and Sunny Granger in the Easton-based practice.
Rosales recently completed a 600-hour clinical rotation internship at UM Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health. Before pursuing her midwifery certification, she worked as a nurse at Johns Hopkins Hospital caring for high-risk obstetrical pregnancies. She also has served as an obstetrical nursing clinical instructor at Howard Community College, an intern with the Pan American Health Organization and a HealthCorp Navigator with Sunset Park Americorp’s Medication Assistance Program in Brooklyn, New York.
Rosales earned her Master of Science in Nursing with a focus in Midwifery from the University of Cincinnati School of Nursing, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing and her Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Rosales is fluent in Spanish and has worked with diverse populations in the course of her nursing career. She is certified in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support by the American Heart Association, NCC Electronic Fetal Monitoring and through the Neonatal Resuscitation Program. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with Rosales, please call 410-820-4888.
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot counties on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland.
