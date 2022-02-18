The Chestertown Rotary Club Presents “Spring Fling of the Chester River”

The Chestertown Rotary Club presents their “Spring Fling on the Chester River” event at The Chester River Yacht and County Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Road in Chestertown, March 19th starting at 5:30pm.

This event is a fundraiser to benefit the club’s Community Service Fund, which donates tens of thousands of dollars to a variety of local charities every year, helping programs like Kent Affordable Housing, Maker’s Space at Kent County High School and others. Guests will enjoy an evening’s entertainment including a buffet dinner, a comedy show featuring John Yeager & Company, music and dancing, as well as a silent auction.

Chestertown Rotary President Lisa Webb said: “This event provides an opportunity to share a special evening with friends at the Country Club and help Rotary support many other local causes that make our community such a special place. The Chestertown Rotary club is a huge supporter of education, educational causes, helping the food insecure, distributing safety gear to front line workers, helping protect families and infants and on the national stage, assisting with the eradication of Polio and providing clean drinking water to those in developing nations…that’s our goal in presenting this popular event to raise funds for the Community Service Fund.”

Project committee chair Larry Vetter added “We wanted to put together an event that marks our ascent from the “winter doldrums” and salutes the approaching arrival of spring. After this long, cold winter we wanted to give people something to look forward to and a chance to enjoy a fun evening while helping the Rotary support its various projects. Tickets are $50.00 per person.

Reservations for tables of eight or ten are available. Please contact David White at capndave242@yahoo.com.