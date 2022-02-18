CBMM President Kristen Greenaway to be Honored at National Maritime Awards Dinner

Kristen Greenaway, President of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, will be honored at the 11th annual National Maritime Awards Dinner at the National Press Club on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington on Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022. Ms. Greenaway is the first Maritime Museum CEO to be so honored.

The Dinner is the singular national event in the United States to honor the leaders of the global maritime heritage community. It draws leaders from across the country – Senators and Congressmen; boat builders and designers; maritime artists and authors; maritime industry executives; sea explorers and yachtmen; military sea services leaders; and maritime educators. Kristen will join a Pantheon of maritime leaders honored in the past. They are as diverse as broadcasting icon Walter Cronkite; America’s Cup winner Ted Turner; National Book Award recipient Nathaniel Philbrick; First Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge; HRH Princess Anne, The Princess Royal; Senator John Warner; environmentalist David Rockefeller, Jr.; maritime artist John Stobart; Titanic discoverer and oceanographer Dr. Robert Ballard; and institutions such as the United States Naval Academy and National Geographic Society.

Dinner Founding Chairman Philip J. Webster of St. Michaels said “Kristen will be honored for the remarkable contributions she has made to the maritime museum community, not only as a transformative CEO and President of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, but also for her global initiatives that have enriched maritime museums internationally. She has stressed the importance of museums taking a leadership role to better serve their communities, and conservation efforts necessary to save the world’s oceans and waterways.”

Ms. Greenaway will be honored with fellow honoreesLonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, and Dr. David F. Winkler, Naval Historian, author and teacher. The program will feature the U.S. Combined Sea ServicesColor Guard and the United States Coast Guard Academy Cadet Chorale; America’s Ambassador of Sailing and America’s Cup winner Gary Jobson will be the Master of Ceremonies; a video highlighting Kristen’s life and contributions to maritime education will premiere; and there will be appearances by many notables including Kristen Greenaway’saward presenterRosemary Banks, Ambassador of New Zealand to the United States; and VADM Sean Buck, Superintendent of the US Naval Academy.

The National Maritime Awards Dinner raises funds for the sponsoring National Maritime Historical Society’s (NMHS) and the National Maritime Alliance’s advocacy efforts to raise funds from the United States Congress under the National Maritime Heritage Act’s grants program for maritime heritage organizations, ranging from maritime museums and nautical education programs to maritime historical sites and exhibition ships. The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a prior recipient of a resulting Congressional appropriation.