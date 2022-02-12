WAF Supports Art for Children

The Working Artist Forum (WAF) is an active art organization with a membership of over 100 professional artists who meet monthly in Easton. An important part of their mission is to sponsor numerous art exhibit opportunities for its members both locally and beyond throughout the year, including the well-known and attended Local Color exhibit during Plein Air Easton each summer.

As an organization of artists, WAF understands the importance of art enriching the growth of our youth, particularly in their experiences in school. Oftentimes the art departments are limited as to the variety of art that can be introduced to students due to the lack of funding. The WAF’s Local Color sales offer a unique opportunity for them to enrich the lives of local students.

In an effort to promote art in local schools, and help the teachers with the funds that are needed, WAF donates directly to the schools with DickBlick.com gift cards. This year several WAF members volunteered their time to personally deliver and present the gift cards to school representatives.

The schools that received the gift cards were 5 in Caroline County (Denton Elementary, Federalsburg Elementary, Greensboro Elementary, Preston Elementary, Ridgely Elementary); 7 in Dorchester County (Choptank Elementary, Hurlock Elementary, Maple Elementary, Sandy Hill Elementary, S. Dorchester Elementary, Vienna Elementary, Warwick Elementary); 3 in Kent County (Galena Elementary, HH Garnett Elementary, Rock Hall Elementary,); 5 in Talbot County (Chapel District, Easton Elementary, St. Michaels Elementary, Tilghman Elementary, White Marsh); 8 in Queen Anne’s County (Bayside Elementary, Centreville Elementary, Church Hill Elementary, Grasonville Elementary, Kennard Elementary, Kent Island Elementary, Matapeake Elementary, Sudlersville Elementary), and 5 in Worcester County (Buckingham Elementary, Ocean City Elementary, Pocomoke Elementary, Showell Elementary, Snow Hill Elementary).

The schools were very pleased to receive the gift cards for art supplies for their students. WAF has been fortunate and gratified to be able to continue this annual tradition through the support and purchase of paintings by artists who have been juried into the Local Color art show.

Those artists in the show are both WAF members as well as artists who reside in the Delmarva Peninsula area. Local Color has become a destination during Plein Air Easton by art enthusiasts, both living locally and from outside the area while visiting during Plein Air Easton.

This year the 2022 Local Color show, held at Christ Church in downtown Easton, will be open to the public for five days on Wednesday, July 20 (1-6pm); Thursday, July 21, (10am-6pm); Friday, July 22, (10am-6pm), Saturday, July 23, (10am-8pm); and Sunday, July 24, (12noon-4pm).

WAF is once again looking forward to brisk sales this year to continue this gratifying program for the art endeavors of the children in our area. For more information on WAF, visit WorkingArtistsForum.com