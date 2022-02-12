Chesapeake Lens: Sunrise Over the Inner Harbor by Patrick Gillespie

We like to think that the Chesapeake Bay is an unspoiled and timeless natural environment, Mother Nature’s own backyard. But there is also beauty in the urban areas that surround our watery home. In this serene image, the sun creeps over the rim of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, bringing with it the promise of another new–and busy–day. “Sunrise Over the Inner Harbor” by Patrick Gillespie.
