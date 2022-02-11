Local Business Supports KCHS Culinary Program

As a local retailer marks an important milestone, its owners are helping raise money for the Culinary Arts Program at Kent County High School.

In celebration of its five-year anniversary, Welcome Home is donating 5% of sales in the Chestertown store and from its website to the Culinary Arts Program. The anniversary and fundraiser celebration is running from Friday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 14.

“It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our community for supporting our business over the last five years,” said owners Jennifer Laucik Baker and John Baker.

In addition to the homegoods store, the Bakers also own Chester River Wine and Cheese Co. in Chestertown.

Culinary Arts teacher John Keller thanked the Bakers for promoting and supporting Kent County High School’s program.

“It’s wonderful for our students to know they have such strong supporters in our community,” Keller said.

The Culinary Arts Program is one of the Career and Technology Education pathways at Kent County High School.

Welcome Home is located at 107 S. Cross St. Visit the online store at www.welcomehomemarkets.com.

Learn more about Kent County High School’s Career and Technology Education programs at www.kent.k12.md.us/CareerTechnologyEducationCTE.apsx.