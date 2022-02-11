Property Tax Credit Assistance Available

The State of Maryland allows credits against a homeowner’s property tax bill if the property taxes exceed a fixed percentage of the person’s gross income. Renters may also be eligible for a credit if rent exceeds a fixed amount in relation to total gross income.

Income from all sources and for all occupants must be reported. Net worth cannot exceed $200,000 (excluding home and retirement plans). All ages are eligible.

The deadline for current year applications for homeowners is April 15. Applications may be made on line after Feb. 15: https://dat.maryland.gov/realproperty/Pages/Homeowners%27-Property-Tax-Credit-Program.aspx. Applications for rental credit are due October 1. Applications must be filed each year. Applicants over 70 may apply for 3 prior years.

The Kent County Commission on Aging has volunteers available to help those who need assistance with completing the application form. Appointments will be available in both Rock Hall and Chestertown beginning Feb. 16. Please call Upper Shore Aging at 410-778-6000 for information.