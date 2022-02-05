Talbot Interfaith Shelter Looking for Development Officer

Talbot Interfaith Shelter in Easton, Maryland seeks candidates for the position of Director of Development. The Director of Development will select and lead staff members and volunteers in securing funding for one of the country’s more innovative nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving homeless families and individuals. Located along Maryland’s beautiful Eastern Shore, Talbot Interfaith Shelter (TIS) has a ten-year track record of guiding guests from homelessness to self-sufficiency. TIS charitable contributions of $800,000 per year reflect the commitment of supporters, the power of the nonprofit’s work, and the success of a development program that is now poised to move to a higher level.

Talbot Interfaith Shelter began in 2008 when a small group of individuals from various faith communities came together with the goal of addressing homelessness for individuals and families in the Talbot County and Mid-shore region of Maryland. Their program of S4 – Shelter, Stability, Support, and a path to Success – has proven highly successful. The organization has built a strong reputation in the community for its success in changing the trajectory of lives for individuals and families.

The Development Director is a critical hire for 2022. TIS seeks a candidate with experience in leadership and major gifts, including legacy giving, who can bring institutional management and strategic thinking to its development efforts. TIS looks to attract a person of character and integrity who can help lead with the compassion that its staff share for their clients, and who understands that the work of raising funds for operations, for capital, and for endowment has a direct impact on human lives.

Horizon Philanthropic Services is assisting TIS in this search. Interested candidates may submit confidential inquiries or provide a resume and cover letter to Dan Helwig, Senior Associate, Horizon Philanthropic Services at dshelwig@horizonphilanhropic.com.