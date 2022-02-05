Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning Announces Its March Learn-at-Lunch

Whether it be Washington College’s storied history, the wonderful liberal arts education it is known for, or all the programs and events it offers to the community, it is regarded amongst Kent County’s residents as something that sets us apart. It is why so many of us enjoy living here, why others are moving here, and why so many young people are proud to have gotten their education here.

The college is now under the leadership of Dr. Mike Sosulski who took over in September 2021. At WC-ALL’s March 3 “Learn-at-Lunch” you will have the opportunity to meet him and get his take on what he has learned about the Washington College community so far. Dr. Sosulski will also share the good news from the past few months and his enthusiasm regarding key plans moving forward.

Mike Sosulski is currently serving as the 31st President of Washington College. He taught and served as Associate Provost of Kalamazoo College in Southeast Michigan and then became Provost and Professor of German at

Wofford College in Spartansburg, S.C. before coming here.

A buffet lunch will be served at noon followed by the presentation at Washington College’s Hodson Hall. The fee for members is $25 and for non- members $30. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, February 24.

To make a reservation send a check made out to WC-ALL to 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620. Contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 with any questions.