Chesapeake Lens: Snowy Owl by Marc Butt

Two months ago, a Snowy Owl (also known as a Polar Owl) appeared in Cambridge, MD. While it’s not unheard of for these raptors to venture this far south, a few do show up in various parts of the Bay each year. Moreover, every few years, there may even be an “irruption” (a sudden increase in the relative numbers of a natural population associated with some favorable alteration of their habitat or environment) when large numbers of these lovely birds migrate well south of their normal Arctic habitat, perhaps due to a surge in the rodent populations on which they feed. The last such irruption was in 2017/2018; maybe it’s time for another! “Snowy Owl” by Marc Butt.