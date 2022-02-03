Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival Comes to CBMM April 2–3

On Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md. The festival, now in its 10th year, takes place on CBMM’s waterfront campus from 10am–5pm Saturday and10am–4pm Sunday, with all tickets valid for admission on both days.

“We’re so happy to once again offer our guests amazing waterfront views and exhibits, plus a chance to shop from incredible vendors and artists,” said Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival Founder and Organizer Kim Hannon.

The Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival will feature more than 90 artisans featuring coastal and sea-glass related jewelry, home décor, art, and more. Each two-day festival ticket includes entrance to the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, live music, and all of the exhibitions and historic structures on the campus of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase, including beer, wine, and cocktails.

Vendor information and more about the festival can be found at seaglassfestival.com.

The two-day festival ticket is set at $18 for adults; $15 for seniors (65+), college students, and retired military with ID; $6 for children 6–17, CBMM members, and active military (with ID). Advanced admission tickets can be purchased online at cbmm.org/seaglassfestival, with tickets also sold at CBMM the day of the event. No single-day tickets will be sold.

Additional free event parking will be available at St. Michaels High School, with a complimentary shuttle service to and from CBMM running throughout the day.