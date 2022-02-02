COVID-19 Feb. 2 Report

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces.
• Talbot County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 13.88% and its case rate is 49.94 cases per 100,000 population.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 958,129, an increase of 1,349 in the past 24 hours.
• In the past 24 hours, 40 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 13,316.
• The state’s average positivity rate is 7.68%, down 0.98 percentage points from yesterday.
• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 1,678, down 38 from yesterday.
