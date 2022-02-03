Bay Country Chorus Seeks New Director

The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton Maryland Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. We sing four-part harmony in the Barbershop style. We have been entertaining citizens in the four mid-shore counties of Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline and Queen Anne since 1995. We are interested in finding an energetic individual to advance our singing skills and lead us in song. This is a paying position.

Much of our sing outs are at senior living facilities and venues dealing with folks who are in rehab or dealing with dementia. Many cannot get out to enjoy live music, so we bring it to them. Our reward is seeing the joy on the faces of the many special citizens we entertain.

We currently meet at the Talbot County Senior Center (Brooklets Place) on Monday evenings at 6:15 pm. We are amenable to changing the meeting night. Interested parties should contact John Crovo, Chapter President at jcrovo@goeaston.net. Help us to “Keep the Whole World Singing.’