Upcoming Events at Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch

Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch has February events for all ages from babies to adults!

To support the health and safety of our community and to help limit the spread of Covid-19, space is limited and registration is required for all upcoming programs, including storytime, and masks are required in the library for everyone ages 5 and up.

ALL AGES

KCPL Cares: Secret Valentine Surprise Pack

Saturday, February 5 | Chestertown Branch

KCPL Cares is a monthly free giveaway initiative to connect with and support the community.

Care packs are available during normal hours of operation. No registration. First-come, first-served, while supplies last! KCPL Cares is also available on Friday, February 4 at the North County Branch and Monday, February 7 at the Rock Hall Branch.

Valentine Crafts

Wednesday, February 9 | 3:30pm | Chestertown

Celebrate Love Your Library month with Valentine’s Day themed crafts! All ages welcome. Space is limited, please register!

African American Read In

Tuesday, February 22 | 5pm | Virtual Event

This interactive, all ages program celebrates American American authors, literacy, reading, and diversity in literature. Join us to listen or let us know you’re interested in being a reader when you register.

ADULTS

Let’s Get Cookbooking! How to Create Your Own Digital Cookbook

Saturday, February 5 | 1pm | Chestertown

This interactive program will teach you how to find and collect excellent recipes from the internet and organize them into a digital cookbook! Bring your own device, borrow a library laptop, or just come to listen, take notes, and ask questions. Space is limited, please register!

TEENS

Chocolate Making: A Pizza & Make a Thing Event

Saturday, February 12 | 1pm | Chestertown

If you’re a fan of chocolate, this event is not to be missed! Get hands on with melting, shaping, painting, decorating, and boxing up sweet treats made from your favorite kind of chocolate. Ages 13-17. Space is limited, please register!

Pizza and Make a Thing is a program series for teens where we eat pizza and make a thing.

KIDS

African-American Literature Treat & Read Kit

Register by February 14 | pick up at the branch of your choice February 18-22

Celebrate African American literature for kids and get ready for the Kent County African American Read In event with a Treat & Read Kit containing a book, snack, and other goodies!

STORYTIME

Preschool Storytime

Tuesdays | 10am | Chestertown Branch

Join us for books, songs, creativity, and more! This program is designed to foster a love of books and create a foundation of early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5. Space is limited, please register!

Baby & Toddler Storytime

Tuesdays | 11am | Chestertown Branch

Join us for books, rhymes, music, and movement! This interactive program helps adults and little ones connect while introducing early literacy skills. Ages 0 to 2. Space is limited, please register!

Space is limited at all events, so please register! For more information, to register for these events, or to find out about other events happening at our branch libraries in Rock Hall and Galena, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.