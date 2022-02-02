A Jazz Tribute to the Bossa Nova with Chuck Redd

On Saturday, February 19, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland welcomes jazz drummer/ vibraphonist Chuck Redd and his guests in a program titled “A Tribute to the Bossa Nova and the Music of Antonio Carlos Jobim”.

Antônio Carlos Jobim was a Brazilian composer, pianist, guitarist, songwriter, arranger, and singer. Jobim internationalized Brazilian bossa nova and, with the help of important American artists such as saxophone legend Stan Getz and guitarist Charlie Byrd, merged it with jazz in the 1960s to create a new sound with staggering popular success. He is known as the “father of bossa nova”.

In 1965, the album Getz/Gilberto was the first jazz album to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. The album’s single, The Girl from Ipanema, composed by Jobim, has become one of the best-selling and most recorded songs of all time.

Chuck Redd is a frequent and well-known performer at the Mainstay. He began touring and recording when he joined the Charlie Byrd Trio at the age of 21. He also joined The Great Guitars (Barney Kessel, Charlie Byrd, and Herb Ellis). To his credit are 25 European tours and six tours of Japan. Redd was also the featured vibraphonist with the Mel Tormé All-Star Jazz Quintet from 1991 until 1996. While appearing in New York with Tormé, Ira Gitler of Jazz Times wrote: “Redd’s vibes were equally notable for vigor and melodiousness.”

Redd’s career highlights include a concert with the Dizzy Gillespie Quintet in Africa for the Namibian Independence Celebration, a recital at the White House with the Barney Kessel Trio, concerts at Carnegie Hall with Mel Torme‘s Quintet, and appearances on The Tonight Show.

Chuck Redd’s special guest for this tribute is Brazilian vocalist Maucha Adnet. From 1984 until 1994, Maucha performed all over the world, and toured for ten years with legendary composer Antonio Carlos Jobim during the height of his career. She currently calls New York City home. Since living in New York, Maucha has worked with artists like Randy Brecker, Duduka Da Fonseca, Winton Marsalis, Bucky Pizzarelli and many others.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Everyone in attendance needs to provide proof of COVID vaccination and wear a mask. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show, and $25 at the door, and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-0331 with your credit card information. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. It’s regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.