New Library Locations & Lots of Reasons to Visit! KCPL in Rock Hall and Galena

The Rock Hall and North County branches of Kent County Public Library have moved to new locations!

Library staff have been hard at work setting up the new spaces, curating collections, and creating exciting programming. Whether you’re a regular library user or haven’t visited in years, we invite you to come experience the many reasons the library remains a vital part of our community.

Rock Hall Branch

5746 N. Main Street

Rock Hall, MD 21661

410-639-7162

Hours of operation:

Monday & Wednesday 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

North County Branch

119 N. Main Street

Galena, MD 21635

410-648-5380

Hours of operation:

Tuesday & Thursday 10am-1pm and 2pm-6pm

Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

February Programs and Experiences at the Branches

To support the health and safety of our community and to help limit the spread of Covid-19, space is limited and registration is required for all upcoming programs, including storytime, and masks are required in the library for everyone ages 5 and up. Curbside services are available for picking up items on hold and library staff are available by phone to help with requests for materials, basic research, and other questions.

28 Days of Amazing African Americans

KCPL staff have put together a display highlighting African Americans who have made amazing contributions to society and our collective lives. Stop by all month to learn more about an incredible, diverse group of people whose names you might not yet know even though their inventions, influences, and experiences impact your life every day.

Storytime: New Day! More Programs!

In February, Preschool Storytime at the North County branch is moving to Thursdays and a new Babies & Toddlers program is being added for your littlest readers!

Preschool Storytime

Thursdays | 10am | North County Branch

Join us for books, songs, creativity, and more! This program is designed to foster a love of books and create a foundation of early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5. Space is limited, please register!

Baby & Toddler Storytime

Thursdays | 11am | North County Branch

Join us for books, rhymes, music, and movement! This interactive program helps adults and little ones connect while introducing early literacy skills. Ages 0 to 2. Space is limited, please register!

KCPL Cares: Secret Valentine Surprise Pack

Friday, February 4 | North County Branch

Monday, February 7 | Rock Hall Branch

The library is not a standalone organization; it’s a vital part of the community! KCPL Cares is a monthly free giveaway initiative that lets us connect with and support the community in a variety of ways. This month, our giveaway is a Secret Valentine Surprise Pack! No registration. First-come, first-served, while supplies last!

Chocolate Valentines

Thursday, February 10 | 4:30pm | North County Branch

If you’re a fan of chocolate, don’t miss this event!

Bring your family and get hands on making sweet treats from your favorite kind of chocolate. You’ll have a chance to do it all from melting, shaping, and decorating, to boxing up your own unique chocolate valentine. All ages welcome. Space is limited, please register!

African American Literature Treat & Read Kit

Register by February 14 | pick up at the branch of your choice

Celebrate African American literature for kids and get ready for the Kent County African American Read In event with a Treat & Read Kit containing a book, snack, and other goodies! Supplies are limited, so be sure to register!

African American Read In

Tuesday, February 22 | 5pm | Virtual Event

This interactive, all ages program celebrates African American authors, literacy, reading, and diversity in literature. Join us to listen or let us know you’re interested in being a reader when you register.

Bird Seed Ornament – Make & Take Kit

Kit pickup: Wednesday, February 23 | Rock Hall Branch

Grab a make & take kit and learn how to make a simple bird seed ornament! All ages welcome. Supplies are limited, please register!

Bird Seed Ornaments

Thursday, February 24 | 4:30pm | North County Branch

Join us to make bird seed ornaments for your friendly neighborhood birds! Hang them on a tree outside and watch the birds enjoy your treat. All ages welcome. Space is limited, please register.

Space is limited at all events, so please register! For more information, to register for these events, or to find out about other events happening at our main library in Chestertown, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-648-5380 (North County) or 410-639-7162 (Rock Hall).