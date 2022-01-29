Chesapeake Lens: Sunset on Broad Creek by Jennifer Pflieger January 29, 2022 by Chesapeake Lens Leave a Comment At close of day, the low winter sun brushes a soft kiss on a snow field overlooking Broad Creek, near Bozman, Maryland. “Sunset on Broad Creek” by Jennifer Pflieger.
