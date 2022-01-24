Adkins Mystery Monday: What Keeps Green Leaves in the Winter?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what herbaceous perennial has kept its green leaves despite the winter weather? Hint: this picture was taken in the floodplain, though this plant tolerates a variety of soil conditions.

Last week, we asked you about the pinxter azalea (Rhododendron periclymenoides)! Azaleas have characteristically long stamens that can be double the length of the petals. These native azaleas will bloom in April and May before they leaf out. If you are walking in the Adkins Arboretum woods in the spring, keep an eye out for pinxters blooming along Upland Walk and Blockston Overlook.

