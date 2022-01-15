“The Misadventures of Romeo & Juliet” at Church Hill Theatre

The Gunston Players are pleased to announce that their upcoming production of “The Misadventures of Romeo & Juliet” by Stephen Frankenfield will take place on February 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and February 27 at 2 p.m. at the Church Hill Theatre in Church Hill, Md. Tickets to this show are free, however space is limited to first come, first served.

A light hearted comedy, the plot follows the story of a dysfunctional rehearsal of Romeo and Juliet in which many familiar characters intrude on the production, creating complete chaos including (but not limited to) Shakespeare, “Datman” (Batman), Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, and many more. The show will be accompanied with music by Gunston musicians The Brookletts.

The play is directed by Performing Arts Chair Dr. Ryan Asprion with fellow faculty member Katelyn Larrimore as assistant director. For those unable to attend, there will be a virtual live stream available on Gunston’s YouTube Page https://www.youtube.com/c/ TheGunstonSchool.

“After such a tumultuous year of Covid restrictions, we are excited to bring this comedy to the stage. It’s great to see the students enjoying themselves and all enjoying a good laugh together. I think the audience will really appreciate the comic relief!” said Dr. Asprion.

For more information about Gunston’s performing arts program, contact rasprion@gunston.org or call 410-758-0620.

Church Hill Theatre is located at 103 Walnut Street, Church Hill, Md., and requires proof of vaccination for all guests. Please visit churchhilltheatre.org for more information about this policy.