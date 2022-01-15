Benedictine Awards Service Milestones

Benedictine celebrated milestones in service for 52 of its dedicated staff members in early December. The awards were presented to employees with 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40 years of service with a special recognition for the 46 years Sister Mary Agnes has served Benedictine.

Each staff member was presented with special thank you gifts during a recognition luncheon. Staff celebrating 5,10 and 15 years of service were each given a certificate; 20 years received a framed, personal write-up award; 25,30 and 40 received a framed certificate noting years of service with number of months, weeks, days, hours, minutes and seconds plus a canvas picture of the iconic Benedictine mile lane with its original stone wall entrance. In addition, all staff received a monetary gift based on their years of service.

Sister Mary Agnes’s special 46-year recognition celebrates her extraordinary service as a role model, teacher, caregiver and vocational coordinator; she exemplifies the true spirit of Benedictine. She is loved and respected by all her colleagues and all those she has served at Benedictine.

“The Milestone Awards Ceremony is a favorite event of mine at Benedictine,” stated Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director. “It highlights the commitment our employees have to our mission and values, and the work they do to support the students and adults in our programs.”

Benedictine commends all its staff milestone awardees for their compassion, dedication, dependability and caring devotion for the children and adults they serve and for their commitment to Benedictine. These traits shine through in their daily interactions with the people they support and their families, as well as co-workers and staff at Benedictine.

Benedictine has close to 400 employees who serve children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism at its Ridgely Campus and in its 22 group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel Counties, as well as at the Community Services and Training Center in Easton. Guided by its core values of compassionate caring, dignity of work and hospitality, Benedictine’s mission is to help each individual reach their greatest potential and highest level of independence.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit organization helping more than 200 children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties. Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the Talbot County Public Schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. For more information, visit www.benschool.org