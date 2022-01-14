Free Workshop Series by Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area

Nothing About Me, Without Me: Making Shared Heritage Interpretations a Realty – A Free Workshop Series

Jan 25, 2022, 1 PM Stories of Success

Feb 8, 2022, 1 PM Building on Success: Emerging Projects

Feb. 15, 2022, 1 PM Creating Collaboration for Projects

Often heritage stories are told without input or viewpoints from those whose story is being told. Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area seeks to address this issue with a series of workshops, “Nothing About Me Without Me: Making Shared Heritage Interpretations A Reality”. Join @SOCHA on January 25, February 8, and February 15 to learn from projects that have uncovered ways to collaborate and include all voices.

Moderated by Paulette Greene-Dear, in the first workshop we will hear from three quite different projects on how community collaboration resulted in successful projects. The Chesapeake Heartland Project the Kennard Cultural Heritage Center, and the Legacy Day Event.

Chesapeake Heartland is a collaboration between the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington College, and a diverse array of local organizations, including Sumner Hall, Kent Cultural Alliance, and Kent County Public Library. Its mission is to preserve, digitize, interpret, and make accessible materials related to African American history and culture in Kent County, MD and beyond.

What began as a lofty dream almost 20 years ago, with a small group of people starting a grass roots initiative to revive and restore the original Kennard High School and create a community center, has been realized with the creation and opening of Kennard African American Cultural HeritageCenter. This center has become the hub for African American History programs and events, while highlighting the exhibits of its African American History Museum.

Legacy Day celebrates the rich cultural heritage of African Americans in Kent County. It is an opportunity for all residents to recognize their shared history and have an enjoyable time. While the most visible part of the festivities, for many attendees, is the parade and block party Saturday evening, Legacy Day incorporates a lot more, including a great deal of research into the history of the year’s theme, and a full day of experiences built around the theme.

Moderated by Darius Johnson, the Feb. 8 workshop will feature exciting new and emerging projects: The Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe, Harriet’s Footprints on Mt. Pleasant Acres Farms, and The Shantytowns on Kent Narrows

Join us virtually to learn about the importance of including community voices in project development, networking and opportunities for collaboration, and to envision grassroots projects that tell our collective stories.

Registration is required. To register for this virtual workshop series: info@storiesofthechesapeake.org