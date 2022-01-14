Shore United Bank Thanks Laura Sonberg for 20 Years of Service!

Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Laura Sonberg on 20 years of service. Laura began her career with the Bank in January of 2002 in Deposit Operations. Since the start of her career with Shore United Bank, she has also held positions such as Electronic Banking Representative and her current role of BSA Specialist II in the BSA/Compliance Department.

In her current role, Laura’s responsibilities include reviewing and reporting suspicious activity, monitoring high risk customers, and making sure branches comply with banking rules and regulations by reviewing important documents and managing risk. “My job is always exciting. Fraud cases and CTRs keep me very busy and can be very interesting, mainly because each day brings something different. There’s never a dull moment in the BSA Department,” explains Laura regarding her daily duties.

“Laura is an experienced and devoted banker. Her hard work and dedication are greatly appreciated and she is a valued member of our Shore United Bank team,” expressed Cassie Guy, Compliance Officer at Shore United Bank.

Beyond her daily duties at work, Laura also loves helping others. “I am always willing to learn new things and will drop what I’m doing to help anyone who needs it,” Laura explains. She even gets involved with her local community by scheduling Shred Days and volunteering at Caroline Summerfest in Denton each year.

As a mother of two, Laura loves spending time with her children and, in particular, shopping with her daughter, Kristy. She also likes to spend her free time reading and playing with her dogs. Laura and her husband, Nick, live in Greensboro, MD.

